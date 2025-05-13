'Deadlier than ever': How India’s nukes evolved into precision, multi-target killers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India holds an estimated 180 nuclear warheads as of 2025, according to the Federation of American Scientists, positioning it as the world’s seventh-largest nuclear arsenal.
Representative pic
India maintains a strict “No First Use” doctrine, pledging nuclear retaliation only if first attacked with nuclear weapons, reinforcing its deterrence-centric strategy.
India has operationalized a credible nuclear triad—land-based Agni missiles, air-launched bombs from Mirage 2000 and Jaguar jets, and sea-launched missiles aboard SSBNs like INS Arihant.
Agni-I to Agni-V missiles form India’s land-based backbone, with ranges stretching from 700 km to over 5,000 km, enabling strikes on Pakistan, China, and strategic targets beyond Asia.
India’s Arihant-class nuclear submarines armed with K-15 (750 km) and K-4 (3,500 km) SLBMs secure India’s second-strike capability, ensuring survivable retaliation even if land assets are destroyed.
Representative pic
Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircraft, configured for nuclear roles, deliver gravity bombs—completing India’s air leg of its nuclear deterrent.
India relies on weapon-grade plutonium from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. With existing reserves and upcoming fast breeder reactors, India can potentially expand its arsenal into the hundreds if needed.
Warheads are stored separately from missiles and aircraft, with launch authority centralized at the highest levels. India’s posture is retaliatory—favoring “launch after absorption” to avoid accidental escalation.
Representative pic
India is advancing Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) tech—allowing a single missile to deliver several warheads to different targets, enhancing its deterrence reach and counterforce precision.
Representative pic