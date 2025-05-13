'Deadlier than ever': How India’s nukes evolved into precision, multi-target killers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Stockpile Status

India holds an estimated 180 nuclear warheads as of 2025, according to the Federation of American Scientists, positioning it as the world’s seventh-largest nuclear arsenal.

Representative pic

No First Use

India maintains a strict “No First Use” doctrine, pledging nuclear retaliation only if first attacked with nuclear weapons, reinforcing its deterrence-centric strategy.

Full Triad

India has operationalized a credible nuclear triad—land-based Agni missiles, air-launched bombs from Mirage 2000 and Jaguar jets, and sea-launched missiles aboard SSBNs like INS Arihant.

Land Arsenal

Agni-I to Agni-V missiles form India’s land-based backbone, with ranges stretching from 700 km to over 5,000 km, enabling strikes on Pakistan, China, and strategic targets beyond Asia.

Sea Deterrent

India’s Arihant-class nuclear submarines armed with K-15 (750 km) and K-4 (3,500 km) SLBMs secure India’s second-strike capability, ensuring survivable retaliation even if land assets are destroyed.

Representative pic

Air Delivery

Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircraft, configured for nuclear roles, deliver gravity bombs—completing India’s air leg of its nuclear deterrent.

Fissile Capacity

India relies on weapon-grade plutonium from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. With existing reserves and upcoming fast breeder reactors, India can potentially expand its arsenal into the hundreds if needed.

Security Protocols

Warheads are stored separately from missiles and aircraft, with launch authority centralized at the highest levels. India’s posture is retaliatory—favoring “launch after absorption” to avoid accidental escalation.

Representative pic

MIRV Modernization

India is advancing Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) tech—allowing a single missile to deliver several warheads to different targets, enhancing its deterrence reach and counterforce precision.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Is there a hidden planet inside Earth? New storm-powered seismic clues emerge Venus’ Fiery Secret: How a thin crust could be fueling invisible volcanoes 'America's new power play': How the US plans to set and own Moon’s official time Inside the mind of Pakistan's army: Why India must stay the enemy forever