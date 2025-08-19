Deadly rains return: Why Himachal’s cloudbursts are no longer natural

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Himachal’s skies are cracking open with fury—and climate change is holding the remote. Scientists say cloudbursts aren’t rare anymore; they’re routine.
Rising Himalayan temperatures now pull in thick, moist air only to slam it back as lethal torrents. What once took decades to change is now shifting in years.
Long dry stretches, then sudden sky punches. India's monsoon no longer trickles—it snaps. And Himachal is on the frontline of this violent new rhythm.
As glaciers melt faster than ever, new lakes are forming—and bursting. These hidden bombs are creating shock floods across already fragile valleys.
The Himalayas are acting like cloud launchers. Their steep slopes funnel warm air into storm clouds—fast, unstable, and deadly.
Where trees once stood tall, cement now sprawls. Himachal’s green cover is vanishing, and with it, the land’s natural ability to absorb the storm’s wrath.
Tunnels through mountains, rivers diverted, and dams dotting disaster zones. Hydropower projects may be powering homes but are shaking the land loose.
Concrete towns in hill regions are becoming heat islands—triggering extreme weather patterns never seen before in these parts.
From IMD to IITs, experts are aligned: Himachal’s climate is breaking down. And without urgent change, every monsoon could bring another disaster.