Delhi weekenders: 9 scenic escapes to beat the city grind within 6 hours

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Pine Escape

Kasauli (290 km): Wake to misty mornings, sip chai in pine-scented trails, and hike up to Monkey Point for sweeping sunsets over Himachal’s rolling hills.

Fort Luxury

Neemrana (125 km): A 15th-century fort turned heritage hotel. Soak in infinity pool views, zip-line over ramparts, and bask in centuries-old opulence just 2.5 hours away.

Silent Slopes

Lansdowne (280 km): No crowds, no chaos—just quiet boat rides on Bhulla Lake, church visits, and colonial charm wrapped in pine and fog.

Wild Retreat

Jim Corbett (300 km): Track tigers, spot hornbills, and cruise through India’s oldest national park. Safaris are limited, so book early!

Marble Majesty

Agra (233 km): Witness the Taj at dawn, stroll through Agra Fort, and savor local delights like Petha in a city dripping with Mughal grandeur.

Spiritual Soak

Haridwar (222 km): Watch the Ganga Aarti light up the riverfront. This sacred town invites introspection with chants, rituals, and riverside walks.

Lake Gem

Nainital (300 km): Boat across the eye-shaped lake, hike to snow viewpoints, and fill your bags with hill-town charm and handmade treasures.

Cable Calm

Parwanoo (270 km): Ride cable cars over lush orchards and unwind in a town where fruit trees meet mountain breeze—perfect for a quick summer retreat.

Palace Pause

Alwar (~160 km): A royal town with forts, lakes, and jungle lodges. Ideal for low-key weekends with a princely twist, just hours from Delhi.
