'Devil’s horns in the sky' The solar eclipse spectacle India won't be able to see

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A rare spectacle where the eclipsed crescent sun’s tips rise above the horizon, resembling devil’s horns during sunrise.
Solar horns only appear when a partial eclipse aligns with sunrise, creating an eerie yet stunning effect.
Canada’s southeastern Quebec, New Brunswick, and northern Maine in the U.S. offer the best chance to witness this phenomenon.
India won’t see solar horns—the eclipse occurs in the afternoon (starting 2:20 PM IST), missing the sunrise window.
Though solar horns are out of reach, Indians can still catch a partial solar eclipse peaking at 4:17 PM IST on March 29, 2025.
Parts of North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia will witness the partial eclipse, but solar horns are exclusive to select locations.
Weather in eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. could obstruct views—clear horizons are essential for spotting solar horns.
Never look at an eclipse directly—use solar glasses or a filtered telescope to protect your eyes from damage.
Indian astronomy fans can still experience the event through live streams and specialized viewing equipment for safe observation.