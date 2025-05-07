Diabetics in Space?: This Indian mission might make it possible

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla may help rewrite who gets to go to space—yes, even insulin users.
Credit: AXIOM Space
The “Suite Ride” project is testing CGMs in zero gravity to track blood sugar in real time aboard the ISS.
Microgravity scrambles how our bodies behave—making accurate glucose readings in space a major breakthrough.
Real-time glucose data will beam from space to Earth, letting doctors monitor astronauts instantly, across galaxies.
The study will test if insulin stays stable and effective in space—a first for diabetic care beyond Earth.
If proven safe, this could finally allow diabetics to become astronauts—something once deemed impossible.
These space-tested technologies could improve diabetes care in remote, disaster-hit, or extreme environments on Earth.
No astronaut has ever taken insulin in space—this study could change that, forever.
AI Generated
As part of Ax-4, Shukla isn’t just flying—he’s making medical history that could impact millions.