Did Hitler’s loot just surface? Hikers find $340K Nazi-era treasure in Czech mountains

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Mountain Fortune

Two hikers in the Czech Republic stumbled upon a hidden can and box—inside, over $340,000 in gold coins and jewelry from a bygone empire.

Representative pic

Golden Glimpse

Nearly 600 coins, many from the Austro-Hungarian era, reveal a turbulent time of shifting borders, war, and imperial decline.

Jewels Untold

Alongside the coins: snuff boxes, powder compacts, bracelets, and chains—ornate pieces frozen in time and mystery.

Empire Echoes

Coins minted in Vienna bear Balkan countermarks, hinting at a journey through collapsing empires and newly formed nations.

War Shadows

One theory: the treasure was hidden by Jewish families fleeing Nazi occupation during the 1938 annexation of Czechoslovakia.

Retreat Burying

Another: Nazis hid the trove while retreating in WWII, desperate to keep valuables from advancing Soviet forces.

Expert Awe

“When he opened it, my jaw dropped,” said Miroslav Novak, the museum’s lead archaeologist—echoing a global reaction.

Public Reveal

The Museum of Eastern Bohemia will soon display the items, letting the public witness a forgotten treasure’s stunning legacy.

Reward Windfall

Representative pic

Under Czech law, the lucky hikers could receive up to 10% of the value—an astonishing $34,000 payday for a casual walk.
Related Stories

Diabetics in Space?: This Indian mission might make it possible Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala math: That outfit is equal to 2 years of your salary 'If war breaks out...': 15 foods that could save your life when supply chains collapse 'How India Hid Its Factories': The clever tricks that fooled enemy bombers