Did Hitler’s loot just surface? Hikers find $340K Nazi-era treasure in Czech mountains

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Two hikers in the Czech Republic stumbled upon a hidden can and box—inside, over $340,000 in gold coins and jewelry from a bygone empire.
Representative pic
Nearly 600 coins, many from the Austro-Hungarian era, reveal a turbulent time of shifting borders, war, and imperial decline.
Alongside the coins: snuff boxes, powder compacts, bracelets, and chains—ornate pieces frozen in time and mystery.
Coins minted in Vienna bear Balkan countermarks, hinting at a journey through collapsing empires and newly formed nations.
One theory: the treasure was hidden by Jewish families fleeing Nazi occupation during the 1938 annexation of Czechoslovakia.
Another: Nazis hid the trove while retreating in WWII, desperate to keep valuables from advancing Soviet forces.
“When he opened it, my jaw dropped,” said Miroslav Novak, the museum’s lead archaeologist—echoing a global reaction.
The Museum of Eastern Bohemia will soon display the items, letting the public witness a forgotten treasure’s stunning legacy.
Representative pic
Under Czech law, the lucky hikers could receive up to 10% of the value—an astonishing $34,000 payday for a casual walk.