Did life die or hide? Venus’s lost oceans and a new equation stir a cosmic whodunnit

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NASA’s Venus Life Equation, revealed by Diana Gentry at LPSC 2025, retools the Drake Equation to calculate life’s odds on Venus, offering a fresh lens for interplanetary biosignature hunting.
Despite its hellish climate today, Venus may once have harbored oceans and plate tectonics—conditions ripe for life during the same epoch when Earth’s biosphere was just forming.
A wild but testable idea: microbial life might still survive in Venus’s temperate upper clouds—where conditions mimic Earth’s lower atmosphere, around 50 km up.
The “O” in the VLE stands for Origination—the once-and-forever value. Life either sparked (1) or it didn’t (0), whether through abiogenesis or cosmic panspermia.
The “R” for Robustness gauges how resilient life would be—based on energy access, nutrient cycles like CHNOPS, and a biosphere’s ability to diversify and adapt.
Representative pic
The “C” factor in the Venus Life Equation asks: did life-friendly conditions persist long enough without full extinction? Earth seems to have passed that test—barely.
Studying why Venus diverged from Earth despite their planetary similarities could be key to understanding why some exoplanets thrive—while others perish.
Like the Drake Equation, the VLE is a thinking scaffold. Even without solid numbers, it sharpens the questions we ask about alien life—past, present, and future.
Even a vibrant world can become sterile. Venus may reveal just how narrow the window for planetary habitability can be—even for worlds inside the “habitable zone.”
Representative pic