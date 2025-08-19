Did you invite Meta AI in?: Shocking claims about WhatsApp's new assistant

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Chat Leak?

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma just exposed a silent snooper in your DMs—Meta AI might be listening even when you’re not talking to it.

Silent Listener

A screenshot shared by Sharma shows Meta AI responding inside a private WhatsApp chat—raising fears that your conversations may no longer be fully yours.

AI Intrusion

You didn’t summon it. You didn’t ask for help. But Meta AI showed up anyway. Users are waking up to an assistant that answers to no one.

Privacy Mirage

End-to-end encryption? Still intact, says Meta. But Sharma’s post suggests otherwise—and users aren’t buying the official line.

Ghost in the Chat

It’s not a bug. It’s not a feature. It’s Meta AI inserting itself mid-chat without consent—and India’s tech elite are calling it out.

Manual Block Only

Meta won’t switch it off for you. You’ll have to dig through settings to shut it down—if you even know it’s there.

AI by Default

You didn’t install it. You didn’t enable it. But it’s on your WhatsApp now—unless you take action, it stays.

Whispers of Consent

The blue Meta AI ring is now part of WhatsApp’s UI—without a warning, without a choice. Users feel blindsided, not upgraded.

A Slippery Slope

Sharma’s warning echoes a deeper fear: if Meta AI can scan this, what else can it see? And when will it stop?
