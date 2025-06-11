'Did you know about this?': How Harshad Mehta hid ₹10 crore India’s biggest crackdown

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Harshad Mehta was hounded by creditors and courts—but one ₹10 crore life policy stayed untouched. Why? He used a 150-year-old British-era law most Indians don’t even know exists.
It’s called the MWPA. One tick on a life insurance form, and suddenly no judge, no creditor, no CBI officer could touch Mehta’s policy payout. His family got every rupee.
While the government froze assets and clawed back cash from the 1992 securities scam, one thing stayed beyond reach: a quiet policy signed under the MWPA—shielding crores from India’s biggest financial manhunt.
Despite debts in the hundreds of crores, Harshad’s wife still received ₹10 crore—because of a line buried in an insurance contract. It’s the financial equivalent of a bulletproof vest.
This wasn’t luck. Financial experts say Mehta’s use of MWPA was “strategic genius.” It created a separate legal pocket of money, immune to lawsuits and seizure—just for his family.
Once filed, the MWPA locks in your wife and kids as beneficiaries—forever. No banks, no lawyers, no last-minute will changes. It’s the only true “untouchable” asset in Indian finance.
It’s not just Harshad. Ultra-rich businessmen and top lawyers quietly use MWPA policies to firewall generational wealth. It’s one of India’s best-kept financial secrets—and it’s totally legal.
You don’t need a ₹10 crore scam to use it. Any married person can sign up for an MWPA-backed life insurance policy and instantly protect their family from lawsuits, debt, or disaster.
But here’s the catch: you must invoke MWPA at the moment of purchase. If you miss it, there’s no going back. The window is small, but the protection is massive.