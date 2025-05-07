Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala math: That outfit is equal to 2 years of your salary

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh stunned in a royal ivory ensemble by Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala, a look that quietly cost as much as a premium car—without even including the legendary Patiala Necklace.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
While Diljit's attire may clock in around ₹20 lakh, India's average middle-class salary stands at ₹9.45 lakh—making the outfit a two-year dream for most.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
Lower-middle-class Indians earning ₹2–5 lakh yearly would have to save 4 to 10 full years’ worth of income just to match the price tag of this glamorous moment.
At ₹33,000 per month, the average lower-middle-class salary wouldn't cover this outfit’s cost even after 5 straight years of spending zero rupees elsewhere.
To afford this one evening’s look, a typical Indian middle-class family would have to live on nothing but admiration and air for two full years.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
For the average Indian, Diljit's outfit represents not just glamor but a life’s worth of groceries, rent, school fees—and then some.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
Couture like this isn’t just stitched in silk—it’s layered with legacy, exclusivity, and unspoken economic lines few can ever cross.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
In India's context, such fashion is less about fabric and more about flex—a wearable declaration of status, access, and global reach.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
Despite its cost, Diljit’s Met Gala outfit holds symbolic weight—blending Sikh heritage with high fashion on an international stage, transcending rupees and reason.
Credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh