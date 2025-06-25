Dimona’s Legacy: Why the world still can't see inside Israel’s most guarded nuke facility

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Textile Lie

When construction began in 1958, Israel told the world Dimona was a textile plant. Behind the desert fencing, it was building a secret nuclear empire.

Airspace Locked

The skies above Dimona are permanently closed to all aircraft. Even Israeli pilots avoid the zone—no place on Earth is more off-limits.

Fake Rooms, Real Bombs

During U.S. inspections in the ’60s, Israel built fake labs and walled off entire sections of Dimona to keep its weapons program invisible.

Never Inspected

Israel has never signed the NPT, and the IAEA has never seen Dimona. It’s the only undeclared nuclear arsenal in the Middle East—and it’s hidden in plain sight.

Representative pic

Secrets in the Sand

From underground labs to plutonium reprocessing plants, whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu’s leaked photos confirmed what Israel denied for decades.

Vanunu Vanished

After exposing Dimona in 1986, Vanunu was kidnapped by Mossad, secretly tried for treason, and locked away for 18 years—11 in solitary.

Stockpile in the Shadows

SIPRI estimates Israel holds around 90 nuclear warheads, but some experts say it could be twice that. No one knows for sure—by design.

Hollywood to Heavy Water

Mossad moles, including producer Arnon Milchan, funneled nuclear tech and materials through covert ops spanning France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S.

Strategic Silence

Israel’s doctrine of “amimut” (opacity) keeps the arsenal unofficial. It deters enemies without triggering treaties, sanctions, or diplomatic showdowns.
