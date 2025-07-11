DLF Camellias decoded: The Gurugram fortress everyone rich wants in on

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In Dec 2024, Rishi Parti dropped ₹190 crore for a penthouse here—over ₹55,000/sq. ft.—the priciest resale in India’s residential history. Privacy, altitude, and bragging rights included.
Deepinder Goyal (Zomato, ₹52.3 cr), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip, ₹46.25 cr), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Aman Gupta (boAt), and Ashneer Grover all call it home. It’s not real estate—it’s a founder flex.
Every unit—minimum 7,400 sq. ft.—is lined with Italian marble, custom wood, private lift lobbies. No two homes are the same, but all smell like money.
10,800 sq. ft. resale at ₹95 cr. Another went for ₹140+ cr. Most elite units breach ₹100 cr now—especially upper floors with dual golf course views.
Rates are brutal: ₹40K–₹45K/sq. ft. for base units, up to ₹55K+ for top-tier resales. 4 BHKs start at ₹29.6 cr; 6 BHKs or penthouses hit ₹50–₹140+ cr.
A 160,000 sq. ft. mega-club with golf simulator, spa, squash, fine dining, and private business lounges. It’s like living above a five-star resort—except it's all yours.
India’s first LEED Platinum residential tower—eco-certified, zero-compromise. Even the rich are going green, one ₹50-cr apartment at a time.
One unit per core. No hallway noise, no curious neighbors. Each apartment is its own compound in the sky.
These flats aren’t flipped—they’re held. Buyers like Smiti Agarwal (Wesbok Lifestyle, ₹95 cr) treat them as dynastic assets, not realty deals.