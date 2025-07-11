DLF Camellias decoded: The Gurugram fortress everyone rich wants in on

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Penthouse Wars

In Dec 2024, Rishi Parti dropped ₹190 crore for a penthouse here—over ₹55,000/sq. ft.—the priciest resale in India’s residential history. Privacy, altitude, and bragging rights included.

Startup Strip

Deepinder Goyal (Zomato, ₹52.3 cr), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip, ₹46.25 cr), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Aman Gupta (boAt), and Ashneer Grover all call it home. It’s not real estate—it’s a founder flex.

Legacy Marble

Every unit—minimum 7,400 sq. ft.—is lined with Italian marble, custom wood, private lift lobbies. No two homes are the same, but all smell like money.

₹100-Crore Club

10,800 sq. ft. resale at ₹95 cr. Another went for ₹140+ cr. Most elite units breach ₹100 cr now—especially upper floors with dual golf course views.

Price Pyramid

Rates are brutal: ₹40K–₹45K/sq. ft. for base units, up to ₹55K+ for top-tier resales. 4 BHKs start at ₹29.6 cr; 6 BHKs or penthouses hit ₹50–₹140+ cr.

Club Camellias

A 160,000 sq. ft. mega-club with golf simulator, spa, squash, fine dining, and private business lounges. It’s like living above a five-star resort—except it's all yours.

Green Throne

India’s first LEED Platinum residential tower—eco-certified, zero-compromise. Even the rich are going green, one ₹50-cr apartment at a time.

Core Solitude

One unit per core. No hallway noise, no curious neighbors. Each apartment is its own compound in the sky.

Heirloom Estate

These flats aren’t flipped—they’re held. Buyers like Smiti Agarwal (Wesbok Lifestyle, ₹95 cr) treat them as dynastic assets, not realty deals.
