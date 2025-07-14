‘Dolly Chaiwala made it’: ₹7 crore flat in Dubai, viral fame, and a franchise frenzy

Stall Empire

What started as a chai cart in Nagpur is now a national franchise blueprint. Dolly Chaiwala just launched a three-tier model—from roadside carts to flagship cafés—and it’s open for business.

Chai Tycoon

From steel kettles to steel deals—Dolly’s brand now includes a ₹7 crore flat and a business office in Dubai. He’s not just pouring tea anymore. He’s pouring capital across continents.

Franchise Fever

Want to serve Dolly-style chai? Now you can. His franchise offers a full kit—from flamboyant aprons to training in showman-style pours. One viral brand, three formats, endless sizzle.

Bill Gates Boost

February 2024: Bill Gates sips Dolly’s chai, posts it online, and the internet combusts. That single video triggered a tsunami of fame—and paved the way for India’s most unexpected franchise.

Cart to Crores

At 27, Sunil “Dolly” Patil went from tea helper to a ₹7 crore Dubai homeowner. Behind the sequins and dance moves lies a sharp business mind—and a brand that’s scaling hard.

Style Sells

It’s not just chai—it’s a performance. Dolly’s signature twirls, pours, and flair are now a franchised ritual, taught to every new partner to keep the show brewing across India.

Middle East Moves

With an office now active in Dubai, Dolly’s expansion isn’t stopping at Indian borders. From Marina Bay to Bur Dubai, the goal is clear: globalize the street-style tea sensation.

Brand in Motion

The franchise isn’t just selling tea—it’s selling vibe, virality, and visibility. Every stall becomes a social media magnet, every cup a potential reel.

Chai Goes Global

Dolly’s formula—Instagram charisma + street style + business acumen—has rewritten what it means to be a tea vendor in India. Now, he’s setting sights on the global stage.

