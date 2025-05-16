Donald Trump wants Apple out of India. But can Tim Cook really risk that? 9 points

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Apple’s India shift isn’t optional—it’s a strategic firewall against US-China trade wars. Manufacturing diversification is about survival, not politics, as tariffs and tensions escalate.
Building iPhones in the US? Analysts say costs would triple, pushing a $1,000 iPhone to a jaw-dropping $3,000. That’s a non-starter for Apple’s global market dominance.
Apple’s $22 billion India output isn’t a side gig. With 15% of iPhones now India-made, and ambitions to centralize US-bound production here by 2026, the foundation is set.
Over 200,000 jobs are tied to Apple’s India ecosystem through Foxconn, Tata, and Pegatron. This industrial web isn’t just big—it’s deeply rooted and growing fast.
India’s production-linked incentives and tariff benefits give Apple a competitive edge. Shifting away would mean losing billions in subsidies and paying higher duties elsewhere.
Apple’s Asia-centric supply chain is a finely-tuned machine. Relocating large-scale production to the US would break this efficiency, triggering delays and stock shortages.
India isn’t just building iPhones; it’s exporting them—nearly $2 billion worth in March 2025 alone. The export momentum is accelerating, making India indispensable for Apple.
Setting up iPhone production in the US would take years and billions. With no established electronics ecosystem like Asia, the idea is logistically and financially unviable.
Trump’s political posturing won’t rewrite Apple’s global strategy. Insiders confirm: Apple’s India plans are locked in, driven by business logic, not campaign slogans.