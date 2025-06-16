‘Done without a single soundbite’: How Kavya Maran quietly built a global cricket empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
With a ₹409 crore net worth and control over not one but two T20 franchises, Kavya Maran is quietly becoming one of the most powerful women in global cricket.
Born into a ₹19,000 crore media empire, Kavya didn’t just inherit power—she expanded it, turning the Sunrisers into a twin-continent brand stretching from Hyderabad to Eastern Cape.
Her Chennai mansion, worth ₹100 crore, sits in one of India’s most exclusive neighborhoods. Private, palatial, and off-limits—it’s where one of India’s most elusive billionairesses lives.
Since taking charge of SRH in 2018, Kavya has built her reputation as a shrewd strategist at IPL auctions—balancing emotion with ruthless business calls in real time.
Kavya’s investment in Sunrisers Eastern Cape paid off big—twice. The team won back-to-back titles, elevating her status from IPL heiress to international league player.
Beyond cricket, she plays a pivotal role in Sun TV’s expansion across 21 channels and 45 radio stations—steering strategy while staying out of the spotlight.
Warwick Business School alum. Stella Maris grad. No Twitter rants, no podcasts, no hype—just sharp decisions and total brand control.
As daughter to Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, Kavya is being groomed to carry forward one of India’s most powerful media empires—and by all accounts, she’s already running key parts of it.
No interviews. No public statements. But her presence at every IPL match commands cameras—and headlines. Kavya’s influence is quiet, but deeply entrenched.