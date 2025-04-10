‘Double peak warning’: Could the Sun be planning a second surge of solar fury?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Solar Cycle 25 may have already peaked—months ahead of schedule. August 2024 saw sunspot numbers skyrocket past predictions, catching scientists by surprise.
A record sunspot count of 216 in August 2024 shattered NOAA forecasts, suggesting the solar maximum may have silently passed last year.
Solar maximum was expected in mid-2025, but real-time data hints it may have arrived—and gone—between August and November 2024.
Some solar cycles feature a double peak, like Cycle 24. Could 25 be following suit? Peaks in 2023 and 2024 hint at a rare twin-crest pattern.
Even post-peak, the sun stays active. Scientists say strong solar activity often lingers for up to two years, fueling CMEs and auroras.
NOAA projected peak sunspot counts around 125.2—but Cycle 25 hit 156.7, showing the sun is outpacing models and expectations alike.
Geomagnetic storms and solar flares could still intensify, even if we’ve passed the cycle’s peak—Earth’s skies aren’t safe just yet.
Solar behavior remains a puzzle. Each cycle carries its own rhythm, and Cycle 25 is turning out to be more intense—and more complex—than foreseen.
The upside? High solar activity means more auroras. From the poles to unusual latitudes, Earth may soon glow with geomagnetic brilliance.