'Draco delivers shock': Twin planets found that don't exist in our solar system

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Exoplanet Twins

Two strange new worlds—one rocky, one gassy—have emerged 250 light-years away, orbiting a cool sun-like star in Draco. They defy the patterns we see in our own solar system.

Representative pic

Cosmic Rarity

They’re a super-Earth and a sub-Neptune—planet types missing from our neighborhood but ruling the galaxy. Why our system lacks them is still one of astronomy’s big questions.

Racing Inferno

TOI-1453 b, the inner planet, completes an orbit in just 4.3 days. That’s blazing fast—and hints it’s a searing rocky world hugging its star like Mercury on overdrive.

Fluffy Mystery

TOI-1453 c is a cosmic puffball—2.2 times Earth’s size but with barely triple the mass. Its ghostly density suggests either a watery core or a thick, gassy envelope. No one knows for sure.

Draco Host

Their host star, part of a binary system in the Draco constellation, is smaller and cooler than our Sun—perfect for studying temperate planets with intriguing atmospheres.

Credit NASA

Double Proof

NASA’s TESS spotted their shadows; HARPS-N confirmed their tug. These two precise techniques together gave us size, mass, and a peek into what they’re made of.

Orbital Tango

These planets dance in a near 3:2 resonance—an elegant rhythm likely shaped by ancient migration. It’s a clue to how planets shift positions during early system formation.

Representative pic

Atmosphere Target

With its eerie lightness, TOI-1453 c is a dream for the James Webb Telescope. If it has a hydrogen-rich veil or deep water content, it could rewrite the book on sub-Neptunes.

Galactic Window

This discovery isn’t just about new worlds—it’s about new rules. These two oddballs may help us understand the chaotic creativity of planetary birth across the galaxy.
Related Stories

‘Saturn’s secrets reopened’: Cassini successor could dive into the abyss 'Cosmic shake-up': Dark energy may be weakening, breaking Einstein’s biggest idea These 9 watches aren’t just stylish, they could outperform your MF over time ‘Space Tornadoes found': ALMA uncovers galactic center’s secret shock waves