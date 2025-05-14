‘Dragon’s Proxy Games’: How Pakistan’s call to Trump humiliated China in its own backyard

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Trump Hijack

Trump raced to claim he “brokered” the ceasefire before anyone else, blindsiding both India and Pakistan, eager to project himself as the world’s ultimate dealmaker, even as facts suggested otherwise.

Beijing Snubbed

As Islamabad dialed Washington instead of Beijing during the height of the crisis, Chinese officials fumed—seeing Pakistan’s outreach as a betrayal in what Beijing considers its geopolitical backyard.

Representative pic

Proxy Payback

After Trump’s post, Pakistan bizarrely broke its own ceasefire hours later—sending drones into Indian airspace, a move analysts suspect was choreographed to appease an irate Beijing craving relevance.

Representative pic

Dragon’s Face-Save

China rushed to issue statements framing itself as the peacemaker, releasing heavily edited accounts of Wang Yi’s talks with Ajit Doval—despite India not acknowledging such diplomatic exchanges.

Drone Diplomacy

Pakistani drones mysteriously halted only after Beijing’s scripted praise of Islamabad’s “restraint” went public—seen as a subtle face-saving arrangement to let China claim the ceasefire win.

Representative pic

Narrative Tug

Pakistan flip-flopped on its statements, issuing one after Trump’s post and another after Beijing’s nudge, revealing its awkward dance between pleasing its ‘all-weather ally’ and the US.

Trade Bluff

Trump later boasted he used trade threats to force the ceasefire—a claim swiftly dismissed by India, which released call logs showing no trade discussions, only firm military warnings.

India’s Firm Line

Amid the noise, India stuck to the bilateral script, confirming the ceasefire only after Pakistan’s DGMO formally requested it, while warning Islamabad of “resolute” responses to any more provocations.

Shadow War Games

Behind the diplomatic theater, analysts see China using the conflict as a covert trial ground—testing Pakistan’s loyalty, asserting regional muscle, and learning how its weapons perform in live battle zones.

Related Stories

Pakistan’s Terror Payroll: The secret salary system of jihadi soldiers and masterminds Indians vs. Turkey: Can a tourism boycott really hurt Ankara’s bottom line? Evolution’s Strangest Tale? The cows that defied science, only to be wiped out Nuclear Winter Diet? The crops that could save your city from starvation