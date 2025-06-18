Drives a BMW to sell chaat: The incredible story of Delhi’s Mukesh Sharma

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Mukesh Sharma drives to work in a BMW—but sets up his iconic chaat stall on a foldable table. His story flips the script on what success looks like.
Starting in 1989 with just a ₹2 plate, he built a food brand so beloved it now draws fans from across Delhi—and earns him crores annually.
A signature blend of 16 spices and 40 kilos of fresh yogurt daily make his moong dal bhalla melt in your mouth—and linger in your memory.
His homemade date chutney comes with an unusual promise: it stays fresh for six months. Just one example of his obsession with quality.
Despite being a millionaire, he never moved to a shop. The foldable table remains—and with it, the street food spirit that made him famous.
Every day starts in the dark. At 2:30 a.m., Sharma begins prepping everything by hand, a ritual rooted in discipline and devotion.
From Nehru Place techies to old-school foodies, his stall draws a loyal crowd. For many, it’s not just food—it’s tradition.
All ingredients—from spice blends to chutneys—are made at home under tight control. The only thing outsourced? Salt.
This isn’t just a business—it’s the third generation of a family recipe that’s traveled from Kolkata to the heart of Delhi.