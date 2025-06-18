Drives a BMW to sell chaat: The incredible story of Delhi’s Mukesh Sharma

BMW Bhalla

Mukesh Sharma drives to work in a BMW—but sets up his iconic chaat stall on a foldable table. His story flips the script on what success looks like.

From ₹2 to Riches

Starting in 1989 with just a ₹2 plate, he built a food brand so beloved it now draws fans from across Delhi—and earns him crores annually.

Spice Mastery

A signature blend of 16 spices and 40 kilos of fresh yogurt daily make his moong dal bhalla melt in your mouth—and linger in your memory.

Chutney Guarantee

His homemade date chutney comes with an unusual promise: it stays fresh for six months. Just one example of his obsession with quality.

Table, Not Store

Despite being a millionaire, he never moved to a shop. The foldable table remains—and with it, the street food spirit that made him famous.

2:30 AM Routine

Every day starts in the dark. At 2:30 a.m., Sharma begins prepping everything by hand, a ritual rooted in discipline and devotion.

Citywide Fame

From Nehru Place techies to old-school foodies, his stall draws a loyal crowd. For many, it’s not just food—it’s tradition.

Fully Homemade

All ingredients—from spice blends to chutneys—are made at home under tight control. The only thing outsourced? Salt.

Legacy on Wheels

This isn’t just a business—it’s the third generation of a family recipe that’s traveled from Kolkata to the heart of Delhi.

