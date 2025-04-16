'Dropped into gold': The mysterious story behind Amarnath’s rediscovery

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Inside the ice-cold Amarnath Cave, pilgrims often spot two pigeons that survive impossible sub-zero conditions—believed to be immortal after hearing Lord Shiva’s secret to eternal life.
Pissu Top, a steep climb on the yatra route, is said to rest on the bodies of demons defeated by Shiva. Its eerie silence and altitude add an uncanny weight to this battlefield in the sky.
The ice Shivalinga, towering up to 130 feet, mysteriously waxes and wanes with the lunar cycle. Formed by dripping water, it’s revered as Shiva manifesting in ice—then dissolving into mist.
Lake Sheshnag’s glacier-fed waters freeze the skin and mesmerize the eyes. Its mythical link to the serpent of Shiva and its surreal blue hues make it a holy shock to the senses.
In the 15th century, Buta Malik, a Muslim shepherd, was led to the cave after receiving coal from a sadhu—only to find it turned to gold. This legend weaves faiths into a shared origin.
Faced with mounting waste, the Amarnath Yatra has gone green—using solar toilets, biodegradable supplies, and zero-waste zones under Swachh Bharat 2.0 to protect the sacred trail.
As you hike through high-altitude forests, you're unknowingly breathing in compounds from herbs like bicchu ghas—used in traditional medicine for pain, inflammation, and immunity.
At the cave’s 3,888-meter height, blood oxygen saturation drops drastically—from 97.7% to 75.2%. This physiological plunge tests even seasoned trekkers and demands bodily adaptation.
Studies show Indian bodies may carry smaller organs due to ancestral malnutrition—an invisible legacy that may shape how pilgrims endure altitude, cold, and caloric stress on the yatra.
