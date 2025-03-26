'Earth can be our power plant': NASA & Princeton unlock secret energy source hidden in planet's spin

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Scientists at Princeton University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have harnessed Earth’s rotation to generate electricity, proving a concept once thought impossible.
By using a manganese-zinc ferrite cylinder, researchers tapped into Earth’s magnetic field, producing a tiny but continuous electric voltage.
The idea that Earth’s motion through its magnetic field could generate electricity dates back centuries, but past studies dismissed it—until now.
The cylinder was placed in a pitch-black lab at a 90-degree angle to Earth’s rotation, allowing the planet’s motion itself to create a small but measurable electric current.
A recorded 19 microvolts may seem tiny, but researchers say this proves the concept, paving the way for future innovations in green energy.
Representative pic
Scientists say this discovery could lead to new ways of passively harvesting clean energy—without fossil fuels, wind, or solar panels.
Representative pic
If scaled up, this Earth-powered energy source could revolutionize how we generate electricity, providing a limitless and sustainable power supply.
Representative pic
Despite the excitement, researchers caution that this is just a proof-of-concept, and much more work is needed before practical applications emerge.
Representative pic
With global efforts to shift from fossil fuels, this discovery offers a new frontier—could Earth’s own motion be the key to a cleaner future?
Representative pic