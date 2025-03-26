'Earth can be our power plant': NASA & Princeton unlock secret energy source hidden in planet's spin

Earth-Powered Energy

Scientists at Princeton University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have harnessed Earth’s rotation to generate electricity, proving a concept once thought impossible.

Magnetic Field Miracle

By using a manganese-zinc ferrite cylinder, researchers tapped into Earth’s magnetic field, producing a tiny but continuous electric voltage.

A 200-Year Theory

The idea that Earth’s motion through its magnetic field could generate electricity dates back centuries, but past studies dismissed it—until now.

Spinning for Power

The cylinder was placed in a pitch-black lab at a 90-degree angle to Earth’s rotation, allowing the planet’s motion itself to create a small but measurable electric current.

Breakthrough Voltage

A recorded 19 microvolts may seem tiny, but researchers say this proves the concept, paving the way for future innovations in green energy.

A Game-Changer?

Scientists say this discovery could lead to new ways of passively harvesting clean energy—without fossil fuels, wind, or solar panels.

Future Possibilities

If scaled up, this Earth-powered energy source could revolutionize how we generate electricity, providing a limitless and sustainable power supply.

Not So Fast

Despite the excitement, researchers caution that this is just a proof-of-concept, and much more work is needed before practical applications emerge.

The Next Energy Revolution?

With global efforts to shift from fossil fuels, this discovery offers a new frontier—could Earth’s own motion be the key to a cleaner future?

