Earth can't cool down: The planet is trapping double the heat, and it's just starting

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Scientists have confirmed it: Earth is now trapping double the heat it did 20 years ago—an energy surge that could push the climate past its breaking point.
Our oceans are quietly hoarding 90% of Earth’s excess heat—turning into ticking thermal time bombs as the planet's energy imbalance accelerates faster than predicted.
The very clouds that once shielded Earth are now turning traitor—reflecting less sunlight and intensifying the planet’s already dangerous heat trap.
Reality is outpacing prediction. Earth’s energy imbalance is now far beyond what top climate models anticipated—signaling that warming is spiraling out of control.
From 0.6 to 1.3 watts per square meter, Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled—an invisible, relentless force driving more heatwaves, floods, and droughts worldwide.
Just as Earth’s heat trap worsens, funding cuts are threatening the satellites we rely on to monitor it—blinding us when we need climate surveillance the most.
Think of it as Earth’s energy debt spiraling out of control—with every passing day, we’re absorbing more solar heat and paying the price in deadly weather.
With extreme events stacking up, some scientists now warn: Earth may be edging toward a climate tipping point—one that can't be undone.
As reflective clouds vanish and oceans boil, Earth may be caught in a self-reinforcing loop—where warming accelerates warming, and the exit door keeps shrinking.