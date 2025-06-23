Earth is eating itself: A giant blob is dragging our planet’s crust and its worrying

Crust Collapse

Beneath central Turkey, the Earth’s crust is literally dripping into the mantle. Scientists call it “lithospheric dripping”—but it looks more like the planet is melting from the inside out.

Sinkhole Science

Why is the Konya Basin sinking while the rest of Turkey rises? A molten, honey-like blob is slowly dragging the crust downward—and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Planetary Leak

What’s happening under Turkey might also be happening on Mars. This rare tectonic phenomenon could rewrite how we understand planets across the solar system.

Blob Below

Researchers used satellites to spot a strange circular feature under the Konya Basin. Turns out, it’s the start of a slow-motion geological collapse into Earth’s guts.

Uplift Twist

Turkey’s plateau has been rising for 10 million years. But the Konya Basin? It’s sinking—fast. A deadly drip is pulling it down from beneath.

Melted Mantle

Imagine Earth’s crust behaving like lava cake—dense chunks oozing down under their own weight. That’s what scientists just recreated in a lab, and it’s terrifyingly real.

Gooey Proof

In a 50-hour lab simulation, a sticky silicone “mantle” formed not one but two downward drips—without any horizontal force. Gravity alone triggered a planetary reshaping.

Seismic Clue

A mysterious seismic bulge hinted at something deep and heavy lurking below Turkey’s crust. What scientists found could change how we read earthquakes forever.

Drip Effect

This isn’t erosion. It’s sub-crustal self-destruction. And if it’s happening in Turkey and the Andes… where else is Earth secretly tearing itself apart?
