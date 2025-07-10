'Earthquake that could flatten Delhi': Inside the mega thrust waiting to snap

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The Indian and Eurasian plates collide continuously, forcing the Indian plate under Tibet at about 2 meters per century—fueling massive seismic stress beneath the Himalayas.
Past megathrust quakes include the 1803 Garhwal (Mw 7.8), 1934 Nepal–Bihar (Mw 8.4), and 1950 Assam–Tibet (Mw 8.6) events, all triggered along the Main Himalayan Thrust.
No magnitude 8+ quake has struck the region in over 70 years. Geological models suggest this delay may indicate a buildup of extreme tectonic energy, setting the stage for a massive release.
Experts unanimously warn: it’s not “if” but “when.” The next great Himalayan quake could affect up to 300 million people across northern India, Nepal, and adjacent zones.
Delhi and NCR are near this seismic zone. Located in Seismic Zone IV, the region faces high risk from both local and Himalayan-origin quakes.
Delhi-NCR sits atop active faults like the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge and Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, making it vulnerable to moderate and major tremors.
A 4.4 magnitude quake hit NCR on July 10, 2025, with the epicenter in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. No major damage occurred, but public panic was widespread.
Many buildings in Delhi fail to meet modern earthquake codes. High population density, especially in older areas, increases collapse risk during strong tremors.
Critical infrastructure—political, economic, and administrative—makes Delhi not just vulnerable physically but strategically. A large quake could paralyze systems nationwide.
