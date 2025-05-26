Earth’s core is bleeding gold: Ruthenium discovery baffles geologists

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Something is escaping Earth's core—and it's rewriting geology. Scientists found rare isotopes in Hawaiian lava that suggest our planet’s inner sanctum may not be as sealed as we thought.
Hawaiian lava flows just exposed a planetary secret: traces of ruthenium ¹⁰⁰, a metal thought to be locked forever in Earth’s core. Its journey to the surface could change everything we know.
Basalt rocks from Kaua‘i carry a whisper from 2,900 kilometers below. That whisper? A stellar signature embedded in ruthenium, hinting at a molten connection between core and crust.
For decades, geologists believed the core was chemically unreachable. But a single anomaly—ε¹⁰⁰Ru—now suggests Earth’s deepest metals are rising beneath our feet.
That Hawaiian rock isn’t just volcanic—it’s galactic. Enriched in s-process isotopes born in stars, the ruthenium found may carry a cosmic fingerprint buried since Earth’s birth.
Forget space mining. Earth’s inner gold, platinum, and ruthenium may be leaking up through volcanic hotspots—and Hawaiian islands are the new extraction frontier.
Thanks to cutting-edge isotope tech, scientists are decoding planetary DNA hidden in magma. One trace element just cracked open the door to Earth’s most forbidden zone.
Massive mantle plumes may be acting as elevators from the Earth’s core—lifting secrets, metals, and cosmic messages straight to the planet’s surface.
Could our planet’s precious metals be less trapped than we believed? This new evidence hints at a core-mantle traffic lane long overlooked by science.