Produced by: Manoj Kumar
For the first time in history, scientists are debating whether to subtract time from our clocks. A “negative leap second” may soon be necessary to keep up with Earth’s runaway spin.
A mysterious quiver in Earth’s axis—called the Chandler wobble—might be throwing off our planet’s rhythm. Could a tiny tilt in the poles be enough to mess with time itself?
July 19, 2020, was shorter than you remember—by 1.47 milliseconds. That may sound small, but to atomic clocks and global tech systems, it’s the butterfly that could start a storm.
Deep inside Earth, something’s stirring. Scientists suspect the planet’s core might be shifting in ways we can’t fully track, quietly speeding up the planet like a hidden engine.
Melting ice caps are more than a climate signal—they’re throwing Earth’s mass off balance. Could the retreating glaciers of Greenland be nudging us toward a faster future?
Leap seconds have long been our way of syncing manmade time with nature. But Earth’s faster spin means timekeepers might now have to delete time—an unprecedented move.
Your phone’s GPS, banking systems, and even airline schedules rely on ultra-precise time. A misaligned clock could cause delays, glitches—or worse—in our tightly wired world.
Experts are zeroing in on dates like July 9 and August 5, 2025, as possible record-breakers. No one knows exactly when it will happen, only that we’re hurtling toward a ticking unknown.
The faster Earth spins, the shorter our days become—literally. If this trend continues, it could subtly shift human sleep patterns, productivity cycles, and even legal time standards.