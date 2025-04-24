'Earth’s deadliest secret':  Hidden magma pulses could trigger global catastrophe in just 48 hours

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
New research shows eruptions once thought to take centuries can now ignite in days—rewriting the rules of volcanic danger.
Magma injections just days before eruption may spark massive blasts, catching populations off guard with little warning.
Supervolcanoes erupt like uncorking a shaken bottle of gas-loaded magma—except on a scale that can darken skies worldwide.
Ash and gases from these titanic eruptions could cool the Earth, collapse crops, and disrupt global weather for years.
Tiny zircons in volcanic rock act like time machines, revealing the slow buildup—or rapid shift—before explosive eruptions.
The Toba supereruption 74,000 years ago nearly wiped out humanity—zircon analysis now reveals how long it brewed underground.
Yellowstone’s magma is rising—but slowly. While not yet eruptive, scientists are watching it like a ticking timepiece.
NASA’s ex-engineers propose cooling magma chambers to prevent eruptions—while harvesting geothermal energy in the process.
Experts warn that interfering with supervolcanoes may backfire—triggering the very eruptions we’re trying to prevent.