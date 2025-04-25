'Earth's hidden ocean': Tethys Seaway was the force behind deserts, monsoons, and migration

Ocean Lost

Once linking the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific, the vast Tethys Seaway vanished under tectonic pressure.

Plate Pressure

Africa’s slow collision with Eurasia kicked off a cascade of climate and geographic upheaval.

Current Shift

As the seaway closed, ocean circulation patterns changed, throwing global ecosystems off balance.

Land Lift

Mantle heat uplifted East Africa and Arabia, forming new land routes where sea once dominated.

Bridge Formed

The Gomphotherium Land Bridge let animals—and eventually humans—cross continents with ease.

Desert Born

The drying of North Africa and rerouting of ocean currents turned lush land into the Sahara.

Rain Rewired

Asia’s monsoon grew stronger, drenching Southeast Asia while reshaping plant and animal life.

Seas Split

The vanished seaway became today’s Mediterranean and Arabian Seas—mere echoes of a giant ocean.

Collision Continues

Tectonic grind still pushes up mountains and shakes the Earth—proof the shift never really ended.
