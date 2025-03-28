'Earth's third force found': NASA finds a 0.55-volt field driving space escape

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Electric Breath

NASA confirms a planet-wide electric field subtly lifting Earth’s atmosphere into space—solving a 60-year mystery, as detailed in Nature by Endurance mission scientists.

Credit: NASA

Polar Mystery

Since the 1960s, scientists puzzled over icy air escaping Earth at supersonic speeds. Now they’ve traced it to a faint electric force barely stronger than a watch battery.

Credit: NASA

Silent Power

The field clocks in at just 0.55 volts—yet in the thin upper ionosphere, it’s enough to overcome gravity and propel hydrogen into space, as NASA’s 2022 rocket showed.

Credit: NASA

Ion Conveyor

Described as a “conveyor belt” by principal investigator Dr. Glyn Collinson, the field steadily pushes particles skyward—driving long-term atmospheric loss.

Representative pic

Invisible Sculptor

Like magnetism and gravity, this newly confirmed electric field has been shaping Earth’s skies for eons—likely influencing climate and air composition over deep time.

Representative pic

Space Leak

With a 271% jump in ion density at higher altitudes, NASA’s Endurance mission proved that Earth is leaking atmosphere in a slow, silent stream toward space.

Representative pic

Global Trio

Gravity, magnetism, and now this third energy field form a triad of global forces—fundamental to Earth’s behavior and potentially to other planets too.

Representative pic

Planet Clues

Similar fields may exist on Mars or Venus. Understanding Earth’s escape mechanism helps decode lost atmospheres—and hunt for habitable worlds beyond.

Cosmic Impact

This faint field could rewrite planetary science, hinting at how life-supporting conditions arise—or vanish—on planets across the galaxy.

Credit: NASA
