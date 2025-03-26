'Egyptian govt denies it': What’s really hiding under the Pyramid of Giza?

Underground Enigma

Scientists using radar waves claim to have detected vast cylindrical structures 2,000 feet beneath the Khafre Pyramid. Could this be the legendary Hall of Records or just another ancient mystery?

The Hall of Secrets

The Hall of Records is a long-rumored hidden archive of lost knowledge beneath the Giza Pyramids. While believers link it to Egypt’s wisdom, skeptics dismiss it as fantasy, much like Atlantis.

Psychic Prophecy

The first mention of the Hall of Records came not from archaeologists but from Edgar Cayce, a 20th-century psychic. He claimed it held secrets of Atlantis—but mainstream scholars call it pure fiction.

Derided by Experts

Leading Egyptologists, including Dr. Roland Enmarch and Dr. Nicholas Brown, have dismissed the claims, comparing the Hall of Records to myths like Atlantis—enticing but utterly baseless.

Suspicious Scientists

The duo behind the discovery, Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi, are linked to fringe theories. Malanga, a self-described UFOlogist, has even appeared on YouTube discussing aliens.

Government Denial

Egypt’s former Minister of Antiquities, Dr. Zahi Hawass, slammed the claim as "fake news." He insists no legitimate researchers have found evidence of underground structures beneath the pyramids.

Radar Scans &  Cosmic Clues

Other studies using cosmic particles called muons have revealed hidden chambers in the Great Pyramid. But so far, no physical proof of the Hall of Records has ever been found.

Lost Civilization or Hoax?

Some theorists insist an advanced pre-Egyptian civilization built the pyramids and left knowledge buried beneath them. Yet, no ancient texts, artwork, or archaeology support this wild idea.

Unraveling the Past

While the Hall of Records remains elusive, real discoveries continue—like 4,500-year-old papyrus fragments revealing how ancient workers built the pyramids, shattering myths of lost civilizations.
