'Egypt’s next enigma': Strange shape near Giza has internet convinced it’s a stargate

Desert riddle

A horseshoe-shaped formation found 25 miles south of the Giza pyramids has ignited global speculation—from alien portals to Cold War bunkers.

Google Maps find

First reported by the Daily Mail, the site at 29°54’23″N 31°08’02″E has no label, sparking theories of intentional secrecy or forgotten history.

Stargate hype

UFO forums lit up, calling the formation a “Stargate”—a reference to sci-fi teleportation tech—with eerie symmetry fueling the mystery.

Symmetry sparks buzz

Satellite views show structured patterns and geometric layout, far too deliberate to dismiss as a random ruin or natural formation.

Cold War link

Experts note its resemblance to Soviet-era air defense installations used in Egypt to guard against aerial threats during the Cold War.

Representative pic

Bunker theories

The horseshoe may be a blast berm, a protective earth mound used in military hangars to shield against explosions and missile strikes.

Proximity to pyramids

At just 24 minutes from Khufu’s pyramid, the site’s location adds fuel to fringe theories tying modern tech to ancient power centers.

Musk memory

Elon Musk once tweeted “Aliens built the pyramids obv,” triggering global debate. Egypt’s officials swiftly invited him to see the real builders.

Mystery remains

Without labels or official comment, the site is suspended between legend and logistics—a viral mystery built in plain sight.
