'Egypt’s next enigma': Strange shape near Giza has internet convinced it’s a stargate

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A horseshoe-shaped formation found 25 miles south of the Giza pyramids has ignited global speculation—from alien portals to Cold War bunkers.
First reported by the Daily Mail, the site at 29°54’23″N 31°08’02″E has no label, sparking theories of intentional secrecy or forgotten history.
UFO forums lit up, calling the formation a “Stargate”—a reference to sci-fi teleportation tech—with eerie symmetry fueling the mystery.
Satellite views show structured patterns and geometric layout, far too deliberate to dismiss as a random ruin or natural formation.
Experts note its resemblance to Soviet-era air defense installations used in Egypt to guard against aerial threats during the Cold War.
The horseshoe may be a blast berm, a protective earth mound used in military hangars to shield against explosions and missile strikes.
At just 24 minutes from Khufu’s pyramid, the site’s location adds fuel to fringe theories tying modern tech to ancient power centers.
Elon Musk once tweeted “Aliens built the pyramids obv,” triggering global debate. Egypt’s officials swiftly invited him to see the real builders.
Without labels or official comment, the site is suspended between legend and logistics—a viral mystery built in plain sight.