‘Elon Musk’s vision chip’: Brain implant to make blind see and maybe X-ray through walls

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Elon Musk’s Neuralink is making significant strides toward restoring vision for blind individuals through its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology called “Blindsight.” Here are nine key points explaining this groundbreaking initiative:
Neuralink’s Blindsight device is designed to enable individuals who are completely blind, including those who have lost both eyes or their optic nerve, to perceive visual images. It even aims to help those blind from birth experience sight for the first time.
The Blindsight implant uses a microelectrode array embedded in the visual cortex of the brain. This array stimulates neurons based on data relayed from an external camera, creating visual perceptions that the brain interprets as sight.
At first, the device will provide low-resolution vision, akin to “Atari graphics” (8-bit visuals). Over time, Neuralink plans to enhance the resolution and sophistication of the imagery.
Elon Musk has stated that future iterations of Blindsight could offer vision surpassing natural human capabilities. This includes seeing in infrared, ultraviolet, and even radar wavelengths, akin to advanced technological devices.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Blindsight a “Breakthrough Device Designation,” expediting its development and review process due to its potential to address life-altering conditions like blindness.
Neuralink has already tested Blindsight successfully in monkeys for several years, demonstrating its ability to stimulate the visual cortex and create visual perceptions without adverse effects.
Neuralink plans to perform its first human implant of Blindsight by the end of 2025. This marks a pivotal step in transitioning from animal trials to human applications.
While primarily aimed at restoring vision, Blindsight is part of Neuralink’s broader mission to create brain interfaces capable of addressing other medical challenges, such as paralysis and neurodegenerative diseases.
The project raises ethical questions about accessibility, affordability, and long-term impacts on users. However, it also offers hope for millions of blind individuals worldwide by potentially revolutionizing how vision loss is treated.