Engines or Flaps? AI171 crash sparks debate, but Black Box holds the answers

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Flight AI171’s sudden crash seconds after takeoff has experts weighing flap failure, engine loss, and more—but all agree: nothing is confirmed until the black boxes speak.
The landing gear appeared to remain down, possibly increasing drag during the climb. Analysts stress this detail could be misleading without full flight data confirmation.
The mayday call reported loss of thrust from both engines—an exceptionally rare event. Experts urge caution, noting visual cues can’t confirm engine behavior.
Given Ahmedabad’s bird-rich environment, a dual-engine strike is plausible. But without evidence from the engines or fuselage, it remains one theory among many.
Investigators are examining fuel quality and supply records. While contamination is rare, it’s one of several potential explanations under review—not yet corroborated.
Though pilot misconfiguration is part of standard investigation protocol, experts caution against speculation. Both crew members had exemplary records.
John Barnett’s past warnings about 787 safety have resurfaced in media chatter, but investigators haven’t drawn any links between AI171 and his claims.
Only one of the two black boxes has been recovered. Until the second is found and both analyzed, theories will remain just that—theories.
The crash unfolded in under two minutes. Investigators believe only the flight recorders can map what went wrong in those fleeting, fatal moments.