Everest isn’t where it used to be: GPS reveals a mountain on the move

Everest Creeps

Mount Everest isn’t just towering—it’s on the move. Scientists tracking its northeast crawl discovered it shifts a few millimeters each year, driven by a tectonic duel between India and Eurasia that shows no signs of stopping.

River Revenge

The Arun River, 75 kilometers away, is stealthily lifting Everest. As it chews through Himalayan rock, it triggers an upward bounce—called isostatic rebound—that’s making Everest rise like a boat unburdened.

Plate Punch

India is crashing into Eurasia at 5 cm per year, and Everest is caught in the collision. This relentless tectonic fistfight is pushing the world’s tallest mountain sideways—and skyward.

Crust Ballet

The Earth’s crust under Everest is doing a slow, invisible dance. As erosion peels off the top, the land beneath springs upward in a geological pirouette, lifting the mountain millimeter by millimeter.

Quiet Quake

No tremors, no headlines—yet Everest is shifting daily. GPS satellites catch its silent drift northeast, reminding us that the mightiest peaks are never still.

Floating Peak

Everest is rising because it’s getting lighter. Like a raft shedding cargo, erosion in the surrounding region lets the crust rebound, buoying the summit higher into the sky with surprising speed.

Hidden War

Beneath Everest’s snow lies a battlefield. The Indian plate is bulldozing its way north, crunching into Eurasia and forging uplift through brute geological force, one slow-motion clash at a time.

Climbing Earth

You’re not just climbing a mountain—you’re riding Earth’s tectonic elevator. Everest’s summit inches upward each year, thanks to geological mechanics more powerful than any human-built machine.

Tilted Truth

Maps lie: Everest isn’t where it used to be. GPS data reveals a slow northeast shuffle, bending the myth of an eternal, immovable giant with every passing year.
