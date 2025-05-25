Everest isn’t where it used to be: GPS reveals a mountain on the move

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Mount Everest isn’t just towering—it’s on the move. Scientists tracking its northeast crawl discovered it shifts a few millimeters each year, driven by a tectonic duel between India and Eurasia that shows no signs of stopping.
The Arun River, 75 kilometers away, is stealthily lifting Everest. As it chews through Himalayan rock, it triggers an upward bounce—called isostatic rebound—that’s making Everest rise like a boat unburdened.
India is crashing into Eurasia at 5 cm per year, and Everest is caught in the collision. This relentless tectonic fistfight is pushing the world’s tallest mountain sideways—and skyward.
The Earth’s crust under Everest is doing a slow, invisible dance. As erosion peels off the top, the land beneath springs upward in a geological pirouette, lifting the mountain millimeter by millimeter.
No tremors, no headlines—yet Everest is shifting daily. GPS satellites catch its silent drift northeast, reminding us that the mightiest peaks are never still.
Everest is rising because it’s getting lighter. Like a raft shedding cargo, erosion in the surrounding region lets the crust rebound, buoying the summit higher into the sky with surprising speed.
Beneath Everest’s snow lies a battlefield. The Indian plate is bulldozing its way north, crunching into Eurasia and forging uplift through brute geological force, one slow-motion clash at a time.
You’re not just climbing a mountain—you’re riding Earth’s tectonic elevator. Everest’s summit inches upward each year, thanks to geological mechanics more powerful than any human-built machine.
Maps lie: Everest isn’t where it used to be. GPS data reveals a slow northeast shuffle, bending the myth of an eternal, immovable giant with every passing year.