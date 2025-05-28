Everything in Japan is shockingly cheap right now. Here is what is happening

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
At 161 to the dollar, the yen hasn’t been this weak in nearly four decades. For global travelers, it’s like Japan just went on sale—offering luxury at exchange-rate discounts rarely seen in modern finance.
While the world battled inflation, Japan barely budged. Three decades of stagnant prices have left the country quietly affordable, with a cost structure that now feels frozen in time.
With domestic wages stuck in neutral, Japanese businesses can’t push prices up. The result? Foreigners walk into restaurants and stores where 2024 prices feel like they’re from 2004.
Years of economic caution turned Japan into a nation of careful spenders. That mindset still drives businesses to keep prices competitive—making it a paradise for cost-conscious tourists.
With a shrinking and aging population, Japanese businesses are fighting for fewer customers. To survive, they’re slashing margins—not raising prices—turning everyday goods into global bargains.
While prices soared in the West, Japan stood still. That divergence means Tokyo now undercuts London and New York not just on hotels and meals—but even on electronics and fashion.
Negative rates and weak-yen policies from the Bank of Japan weren’t just for economic textbooks—they’ve reshaped travel economics. Japan is now one of the most cost-effective countries for foreigners.
Japan isn’t resisting the weak yen—it’s embracing it. The country is effectively exporting its culture and importing foreign cash by making travel, dining, and shopping ridiculously attractive.
It’s not just cheap—it’s premium cheap. In Japan, even ¥500 meals come with spotless service and precision. Visitors pay less and walk away with Michelin-level attention to detail.