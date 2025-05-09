Explained: What India’s strike on Pakistani air defences signals in modern warfare

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India destroyed a Pakistani air defence unit in Lahore, a key radar site monitoring airspace along the border, marking a strategic first strike in the counter-escalation.
This was a classic SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) mission. Indian forces used precision munitions to disable radar and missile systems that shield Lahore’s air corridor.
India’s military confirmed its response was “in the same domain” as Pakistan’s—meaning it hit back with equivalent intensity, specifically targeting air defence infrastructure.
Taking down the Lahore system opened a safe aerial corridor for future Indian strikes—reducing the risk to its aircraft from ground-based missile systems.
Neutralising the radar site created a temporary blind spot in Pakistan’s surveillance network, disrupting early-warning coverage for critical airbases in the region.
Military analysts suggest India likely used a mix of loitering munitions, possible EW support, and stand-off missiles launched from aircraft outside Pakistani airspace.
Striking an air defence site—often located away from population centers—allowed India to degrade military capability while avoiding civilian targets or collateral damage.
The counterstrike was launched early Thursday morning, hours after India repelled Pakistan’s overnight drone and missile wave—indicating rapid intelligence processing and readiness.
The attack sends a clear message: India is capable of precision, escalatory retaliation without crossing thresholds—forcing Pakistan to rethink airspace confidence.
