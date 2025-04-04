Extended weekend? These 9 Bengaluru getaways are less than 3 hours away

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Hill Majesty

Nandi Hills (60 km) serves up misty mornings, ancient forts, and Tipu Sultan’s legacy. Catch the sunrise, cycle through winding roads, or just breathe in the peace from its soaring heights.

Rock Playground

Ramanagara (50 km) is a natural adventure park. Famous from Sholay, it’s the go-to for boulder climbing, rappelling, and team-building treks.

Moonlight Trek

Skandagiri (62 km) offers night treks to a ruined mountaintop fort. Hike under the stars, reach the summit by dawn, and watch the clouds drift below you.

Granite Giant

Savandurga (50 km) is Asia’s largest monolith. It lures night trekkers with its steep ascent and panoramic sunrise views—an endurance test with scenic payoff.

Cave Trails

Anthargange (67 km) packs tight cave tunnels and volcanic rock formations. A quick thrill fix for weekend explorers craving something beyond the usual trek.

Forest Escape

Kanakapura (69 km) is tucked in the Banantimari forest belt. Perfect for kayaking, lake views, and lounging in jungle resorts with misty backdrops.

Lake Serenity

Chikballapur (100 km) is calm, quiet, and close. With Skandagiri and Nandi Hills nearby, Kandavara Lake adds a tranquil stop to your adventure trail.

River Rush

Bheemeshwari (105 km) is made for thrill-seekers. Nestled by the Cauvery, it’s all about rafting, ziplining, angling, and forest treks through unspoiled terrain.

Royal Culture

Mysore (143 km) is a dive into Karnataka’s regal soul. Palace walks, silk markets, and rich history await—ideal for a culture-soaked detour just beyond a day trip.
