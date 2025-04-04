Extended weekend? These 9 Bengaluru getaways are less than 3 hours away

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Nandi Hills (60 km) serves up misty mornings, ancient forts, and Tipu Sultan’s legacy. Catch the sunrise, cycle through winding roads, or just breathe in the peace from its soaring heights.
Ramanagara (50 km) is a natural adventure park. Famous from Sholay, it’s the go-to for boulder climbing, rappelling, and team-building treks.
Skandagiri (62 km) offers night treks to a ruined mountaintop fort. Hike under the stars, reach the summit by dawn, and watch the clouds drift below you.
Savandurga (50 km) is Asia’s largest monolith. It lures night trekkers with its steep ascent and panoramic sunrise views—an endurance test with scenic payoff.
Anthargange (67 km) packs tight cave tunnels and volcanic rock formations. A quick thrill fix for weekend explorers craving something beyond the usual trek.
Kanakapura (69 km) is tucked in the Banantimari forest belt. Perfect for kayaking, lake views, and lounging in jungle resorts with misty backdrops.
Chikballapur (100 km) is calm, quiet, and close. With Skandagiri and Nandi Hills nearby, Kandavara Lake adds a tranquil stop to your adventure trail.
Bheemeshwari (105 km) is made for thrill-seekers. Nestled by the Cauvery, it’s all about rafting, ziplining, angling, and forest treks through unspoiled terrain.
Mysore (143 km) is a dive into Karnataka’s regal soul. Palace walks, silk markets, and rich history await—ideal for a culture-soaked detour just beyond a day trip.