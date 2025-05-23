Fashion for a pizza’s price?: How Zudio built 545 stores without an app or a celeb face

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
With over 545 stores and 45% YoY growth, Zudio is outpacing even Reliance Trends in India’s heartland. It’s not just a brand—it’s a fashion wave sweeping through tier 2 and 3 cities.
Zudio isn’t chasing Paris runways. It’s designing for Patna and Pune—blending Indian tastes with fast fashion. New collections drop every 3–4 weeks, keeping closets—and checkout counters—buzzing.
Backed by Tata’s sourcing muscle, Zudio churns out fashion in bulk. Massive scale means minuscule costs—so you get trendy tops for less than a pizza.
Zudio’s supply chain is direct and ruthless—no unnecessary hands, no extra costs. What it saves in logistics, you save at the billing counter.
Using a FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) model, Zudio opens stores faster than rivals can plan them. Franchisees invest, Zudio controls—scaling smart without burning cash.
Zudio lives offline. No e-comm distractions. No delivery delays. Just racks of fresh fashion that shoppers see, feel, and buy—immediately.
No big ads. No Bollywood faces. Zudio wins with word-of-mouth, Insta reels, and local buzz. It’s marketing that costs peanuts and pays in footfalls.
New stock flies off shelves. Stores often break even within 18 months, with monthly revenues hitting ₹1,000+ per sq. ft. That’s fast fashion with fast returns.
Over 85% of Zudio’s stock costs less than ₹1,000. That price-first approach isn’t a gimmick—it’s a business model that keeps India hooked.