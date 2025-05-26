'Floods, flights, forests': How Kerala became a perfect storm for infections

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kerala’s rain-drenched beauty hides a deadly truth: the perfect storm for mosquitoes and microbes. When the skies open, so do the floodgates for dengue, leptospirosis, and more.
Living near paradise has a price. In Kerala, lush jungles and close wildlife contact create a silent channel for zoonotic threats like Nipah to jump from animal to human.
Packed cities mean pathogens party. Kerala’s high population density acts like a viral amplifier, speeding up transmission before anyone knows what hit them.
When forests fall, boundaries vanish. Deforestation pushes wild carriers like bats closer to homes—inviting new and exotic viruses straight to human doorsteps.
During floods or droughts, Kerala’s water turns treacherous. Outbreaks of hepatitis A and cholera often flow from contaminated taps and crumbling sanitation.
From Gulf returnees to globe-trotting medics, Kerala’s frequent flyers can bring back more than memories—sometimes, it’s pathogens with a passport.
Climate chaos is cooking up trouble. As Kerala heats and rains unpredictably, mosquitoes thrive—and new disease patterns emerge from the changing weather.
Kerala’s health system is sharp—but it may be too good at spotting outbreaks. Fast diagnosis and reporting make the state seem sicker than it really is.
Behind Kerala’s wellness glow lies a vulnerability: high rates of diabetes, hypertension, and other comorbidities that turn minor infections into deadly threats.