‘Forecast to the last street’: India’s 6 km model can now predict extreme weather with precision

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India’s new Bharat Forecast System (BFS) slashes forecast resolution from 12 km to 6 km—doubling precision for tracking extreme rainfall and cyclones.
BFS trials showed a 30% improvement in predicting extreme rain, and 64% in core monsoon regions—offering hope against flash floods and storm chaos.
Developed by IITM Pune, BFS is the first Indian-made global model tailored for India—replacing reliance on outdated foreign systems.
For India’s rain-reliant economy, BFS brings sharper cyclone tracking, better rainfall prediction, and real-time crisis alerts for cities like Delhi.
BFS uses a cutting-edge triangular-cubic-octahedral (Tco) grid—delivering higher resolution across tropics, where most of India’s extreme weather strikes.
India’s first serious upgrade in forecasting models since 1999. BFS marks a generational leap from the GFS T1534 model with 12.5 km resolution.
After 228 mm of rain in a day drowned Delhi in June 2024, BFS offers timely warnings that could avert future urban chaos and loss of life.
Climate change is making forecasting harder. But BFS aims to outpace rising unpredictability with stronger data models and simulation speed.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences calls it a “substantial leap.” BFS will help India lead in disaster readiness amid intensifying climate shocks.