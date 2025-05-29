‘Forecast to the last street’: India’s 6 km model can now predict extreme weather with precision

Forecast at 6 km

India’s new Bharat Forecast System (BFS) slashes forecast resolution from 12 km to 6 km—doubling precision for tracking extreme rainfall and cyclones.

30% More Accurate

BFS trials showed a 30% improvement in predicting extreme rain, and 64% in core monsoon regions—offering hope against flash floods and storm chaos.

Homegrown Breakthrough

Developed by IITM Pune, BFS is the first Indian-made global model tailored for India—replacing reliance on outdated foreign systems.

Monsoon Gamechanger

For India’s rain-reliant economy, BFS brings sharper cyclone tracking, better rainfall prediction, and real-time crisis alerts for cities like Delhi.

From Grid to Grip

BFS uses a cutting-edge triangular-cubic-octahedral (Tco) grid—delivering higher resolution across tropics, where most of India’s extreme weather strikes.

First Since 1999

India’s first serious upgrade in forecasting models since 1999. BFS marks a generational leap from the GFS T1534 model with 12.5 km resolution.

Delhi’s Downpour Wake-Up

After 228 mm of rain in a day drowned Delhi in June 2024, BFS offers timely warnings that could avert future urban chaos and loss of life.

Climate vs Code

Climate change is making forecasting harder. But BFS aims to outpace rising unpredictability with stronger data models and simulation speed.

IMD’s Big Leap

The Ministry of Earth Sciences calls it a “substantial leap.” BFS will help India lead in disaster readiness amid intensifying climate shocks.
