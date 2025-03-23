‘Forget 10,000’: Here’s how many steps Indians really need for daily fitness

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Start with 4,000 steps a day and slowly build up to 7,500. Small wins help build consistency.
Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking, five times a week. It’s simple, effective, and heart-healthy.
Break up sitting time with five-minute walks every 30 minutes. Keeps energy up and joints happy.
Use your phone or a fitness band to track daily steps. Seeing progress boosts motivation.
Take the stairs, walk to nearby shops, or pace while on calls. Every step adds up.
Join walking clubs or find a walking buddy. Social accountability keeps you on track.
Walk or cycle part of your commute. Even a short daily distance adds meaningful activity.
Stand, stretch, or walk a bit every hour during work. Breaks reduce fatigue and improve focus.
Daily movement matters more than extremes. Make walking a habit, not a chore.