‘Forget 10,000’: Here’s how many steps Indians really need for daily fitness

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Realistic Goals

Start with 4,000 steps a day and slowly build up to 7,500. Small wins help build consistency.

Brisk Walking

Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking, five times a week. It’s simple, effective, and heart-healthy.

Short Walks

Break up sitting time with five-minute walks every 30 minutes. Keeps energy up and joints happy.

Track Steps

Use your phone or a fitness band to track daily steps. Seeing progress boosts motivation.

Active Choices

Take the stairs, walk to nearby shops, or pace while on calls. Every step adds up.

Group Moves

Join walking clubs or find a walking buddy. Social accountability keeps you on track.

Commute Smart

Walk or cycle part of your commute. Even a short daily distance adds meaningful activity.

Take Breaks

Stand, stretch, or walk a bit every hour during work. Breaks reduce fatigue and improve focus.

Stay Consistent

Daily movement matters more than extremes. Make walking a habit, not a chore.
