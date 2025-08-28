Forget the U.S.—these 9 countries want Indian talent, no strings

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In just two weeks, Canada can do what H-1B takes years to attempt—approve top Indian tech talent, no lottery, no stress.
No job offer? No problem. Australia’s skilled migration lets Indians land residency on merit alone—and stay for good.
No employer? No issue. Germany’s Job Seeker Visa lets you enter, search, and score a high-paying tech job—no lottery drama.
Think the U.S. is closed? Not quite. O-1, L-1, and EB-2 NIW let talented Indians bypass the H-1B chaos and win green cards directly.
Forget IELTS. UAE now rolls out the green and golden carpet for Indian coders, founders, and freelancers.
Want a new life with your family? NZ’s skilled migrant visa opens doors to jobs and permanent roots.
English-speaking, tech-hungry, and welcoming—countries like Malta and Luxembourg are Europe’s hidden gems for Indian talent.
Singapore’s Employment Pass is the tech visa Indians don’t talk about enough—fast, simple, and high-paying.
No borders, no bosses—just a laptop and talent. Countries now offer digital nomad visas for skilled Indians ready to work from anywhere.