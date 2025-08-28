Found in Germany: Scientists uncover trail to 99.999% of Earth’s missing gold

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Gold and ruthenium are rising from Earth's core through Hawaiian volcanoes—and science finally has proof.
Geochemists cracked open Hawaiian lava and found chemical fingerprints from 3,000 km below.
A rare isotope in volcanic rock just blew open the theory that Earth’s core is sealed shut.
Earth’s core may hold 30 billion tons of gold. We’ll never mine it—but we’re seeing traces leak out.
Volcanoes like Kīlauea are acting as natural windows into Earth’s core—no drilling required.
The isotopes leaking from the core carry a record of Earth’s violent birth 4.5 billion years ago.
If Earth’s core leaks, could Mars or Venus do the same? Scientists say it’s time to look deeper.
Less than 0.3% of core material in lava was enough to rewrite decades of geoscience assumptions.
No, we’re not mining gold from the core—but we might finally understand what’s really down there.