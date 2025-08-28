Found in Germany: Scientists uncover trail to 99.999% of Earth’s missing gold

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Core Leak Confirmed

Gold and ruthenium are rising from Earth's core through Hawaiian volcanoes—and science finally has proof.

Lava’s Hidden Code

Geochemists cracked open Hawaiian lava and found chemical fingerprints from 3,000 km below.

Ruthenium Trail

A rare isotope in volcanic rock just blew open the theory that Earth’s core is sealed shut.

Gold Beneath Us

Earth’s core may hold 30 billion tons of gold. We’ll never mine it—but we’re seeing traces leak out.

Hotspot X-Rays

Volcanoes like Kīlauea are acting as natural windows into Earth’s core—no drilling required.

Ancient Whispers

The isotopes leaking from the core carry a record of Earth’s violent birth 4.5 billion years ago.

Not Just Earth

If Earth’s core leaks, could Mars or Venus do the same? Scientists say it’s time to look deeper.

The 0.3% Rule

Less than 0.3% of core material in lava was enough to rewrite decades of geoscience assumptions.

Science, Not Sci-Fi

No, we’re not mining gold from the core—but we might finally understand what’s really down there.
