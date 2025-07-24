From $63K to $263K: Who gets paid what at Amazon’s tech empire

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Amazon employed over 11,000 H-1B workers in just one quarter—revealing a talent pipeline powered largely by Indian techies and turbocharged salaries that rival Wall Street pay.
At Amazon.com, a top software development engineer can rake in $263,700—proof that clean code isn’t just a skill, it’s Silicon Valley’s new power currency.
Amazon Web Services quietly houses some of the highest-paid tech roles—like solutions architects pulling up to $225K. Cloud is no longer a buzzword; it’s a goldmine.
Data scientists at Amazon can earn up to $230,900—making data not just the new oil, but the new Tesla stock for immigrant tech talent.
The pay range for software engineers swings wildly—from $84K to over $260K—showing that where you sit at Amazon matters more than what you do.
A “Product Manager” maxes out at $200K—but add “Technical” to the title, and suddenly the ceiling jumps to $235K. Semantics never paid this well.
A Business Intelligence Engineer at Amazon Data Services may earn under $100K—but at Amazon.com, the same role hits $193K. The pay gap is in the ZIP code.
Support Engineers at AWS earn as little as $63K—sharply lower than peers. In Amazon’s pay jungle, not all tech roles roar equally.
Despite sky-high H-1B pay bands, Amazon says comp depends on location, role, and “performance.” But performance metrics? That’s still behind the curtain.