From 7 cars to one room in a chawl’: The tragic undoing of Bhagwan Dada’s empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Bhagwan Dada rose from the son of a textile mill worker to owning a 25-room Juhu bungalow and seven imported cars—before losing it all.
With hits like “Shola Jo Bhadke,” Albela catapulted Bhagwan Dada to stardom. But none of his later films came close, and the magic faded fast.
He once owned a studio and partied like a prince. But gambling, alcohol, and infidelity tore his world apart—he called it divine punishment.
Cheated by business partners and betrayed by luck, Bhagwan watched his fortune vanish. Even the rights to Albela slipped through his fingers.
From a mansion to a single-room chawl in Dadar, Bhagwan Dada’s final years were spent surviving on one-scene roles and studio meals.
Too proud to ask for help, he declined money from welfare funds and friends—relying only on taxi fare from film producers to keep acting.
Raj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, and Dilip Kumar stayed in touch, offering companionship if not cash. But Bhagwan never took handouts.
He died in 2002 at age 88, still in that one-room chawl. “It would have been good to go in a Chevrolet,” he once said—half-joking, wholly heartbroken.
In 2016, Ekk Albela retold his story, but few today remember the man who once danced his way into India’s heart—and out of its memory.