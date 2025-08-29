From Alto to XUV700: These car prices may drop by ₹1.15 lakh soon

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
If you’ve been eyeing a Wagon R or Alto, hold tight—GST cuts could slash ₹30K–₹75K off prices. Maruti’s cheapest cars might just get even cheaper.
Sub-4m sedans like the Dzire and Amaze are poised for an 8–10% price drop—up to ₹70,000 off, all thanks to a steep GST dip from 28% to 18%.
A Hyundai Grand i10 could soon be ₹47,000 lighter on your wallet—one of several small cars to benefit big from the upcoming tax shuffle.
Compact SUVs aren’t left out—Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza may become ₹30K–₹55K cheaper, moving to a 40% flat GST bracket.
Mahindra’s XUV700 could see its price drop by a jaw-dropping ₹1.15 lakh. Big news, even if luxury taxes still linger at the top.
Toyota Fortuner buyers could save nearly ₹1 lakh under the new GST structure. It won’t make it cheap, but it makes a dent in luxury pain.
While combustion cars shift, EVs stay at 5% GST—no gains, no losses. The price tag on Nexon EV or MG ZS stays frozen.
Mid-sized sedans and SUVs like the Seltos or City fall in the middle—expect modest 3–5% relief. Enough to matter, but not enough to thrill.
Maruti Suzuki stands to win big—its lineup is dominated by small, sub-4m cars that will see the highest drop, boosting both demand and affordability.