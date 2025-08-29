From Alto to XUV700: These car prices may drop by ₹1.15 lakh soon

Hatchback Jackpot

If you’ve been eyeing a Wagon R or Alto, hold tight—GST cuts could slash ₹30K–₹75K off prices. Maruti’s cheapest cars might just get even cheaper.

Small Win

Sub-4m sedans like the Dzire and Amaze are poised for an 8–10% price drop—up to ₹70,000 off, all thanks to a steep GST dip from 28% to 18%.

i10 Surprise

A Hyundai Grand i10 could soon be ₹47,000 lighter on your wallet—one of several small cars to benefit big from the upcoming tax shuffle.

Creta Cut

Compact SUVs aren’t left out—Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza may become ₹30K–₹55K cheaper, moving to a 40% flat GST bracket.

XUV Shock

Mahindra’s XUV700 could see its price drop by a jaw-dropping ₹1.15 lakh. Big news, even if luxury taxes still linger at the top.

Fortuner Relief

Toyota Fortuner buyers could save nearly ₹1 lakh under the new GST structure. It won’t make it cheap, but it makes a dent in luxury pain.

Electric Freeze

While combustion cars shift, EVs stay at 5% GST—no gains, no losses. The price tag on Nexon EV or MG ZS stays frozen.

Middle Squeeze

Mid-sized sedans and SUVs like the Seltos or City fall in the middle—expect modest 3–5% relief. Enough to matter, but not enough to thrill.

Maruti Moment

Maruti Suzuki stands to win big—its lineup is dominated by small, sub-4m cars that will see the highest drop, boosting both demand and affordability.

