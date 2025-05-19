From CEOs to crypto kings: Why the rich are vanishing into these 9 countries

Glacier Perks

In Iceland, happiness isn’t a myth—it’s a policy. With sky-high minimum wages and a society so safe children roam freely, this tiny Nordic nation proves that utopia might just be volcanic.

Clockwork Paradise

Switzerland’s pristine lakes and punctual trains are only half the story. Underneath the postcard lies a welfare machine that delivers healthcare, stability, and salaries that rival Silicon Valley.

Bicycle Bureaucracy

Denmark mastered the art of balance—between work and life, bikes and metros, taxes and trust. But the real twist? How its citizens learned to love paying the government.

Fjord Fortune

In Norway, oil money fuels a socialist dream. Citizens live long, stress less, and ski more—thanks to a national wealth fund that's reshaping what "public good" actually means.

Surf Subsidies

Australia’s sunny ease hides a deeply engineered quality of life: state-funded healthcare, endless beaches, and a job market that's absorbing talent like a sponge.

Maple Asylum

Canada is quietly winning the global migration game. With crime rates lower than most, universal healthcare, and a government that markets diversity—its secret weapon may be empathy.

Lawless Order

Singapore’s streets are spotless, its laws strict—but its economy? Wildly free. In a nation where chewing gum is banned, innovation still thrives like nowhere else.

Tulip Tech

The Netherlands is more than windmills and weed. Beneath its quaint facades lies a digital powerhouse where bicycles outnumber cars and CEOs commute in clogs—by choice.

Mirage Economy

The UAE sells luxury and delivers. With no income tax and skyscrapers rising faster than job ads, it’s attracting a global class of professionals seeking six-figure incomes and infinite brunch.
