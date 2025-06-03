From Cubicle to Cliff: Why white-collar India is on edge

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A 38% spike in white-collar hiring sounds promising—until you realize it’s global firms moving operations, not homegrown growth. The boom is borrowed, not built.
AI isn’t coming—it’s already replacing. Analysts warn 40–50% of white-collar jobs in India could vanish, especially in IT and BPO sectors. Entry-level roles are squarely in the AI firing line.
Wipro, Infosys, HCL—the cuts are real. Over 20,000 jobs lost in tech alone. And it’s not just startups; even Big Four firms are trimming teams under the guise of “efficiency.”
Atomberg’s CEO didn’t mince words: the white-collar squeeze could “end India’s consumption story.” If salaried professionals fall, so does India’s fragile middle-class dream.
Routine-heavy industries—BPOs, IT services, customer support—are taking the worst hits. But even media, banking, and real estate are freezing hiring and quietly downsizing.
India’s manufacturing sector, hyped as the next big absorber, simply isn’t ready. It’s not growing fast enough to catch the white-collar fallout.
Some BFSI firms are betting on hybrid AI-human models. But reskilling efforts lag far behind the pace of automation. Most workers won’t pivot in time.
The metros still matter, but cities like Hyderabad and Chennai are emerging as mid-level white-collar hubs—just not for fresh grads or generalists.
The future’s not jobless, but leaner. Expect fewer roles, higher specialization, and a brutal climb for anyone in the lower rungs of the office ecosystem.