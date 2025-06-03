From Cubicle to Cliff: Why white-collar India is on edge

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Hiring Mirage

A 38% spike in white-collar hiring sounds promising—until you realize it’s global firms moving operations, not homegrown growth. The boom is borrowed, not built.

Bot Takeover

AI isn’t coming—it’s already replacing. Analysts warn 40–50% of white-collar jobs in India could vanish, especially in IT and BPO sectors. Entry-level roles are squarely in the AI firing line.

Pink Slip Storm

Wipro, Infosys, HCL—the cuts are real. Over 20,000 jobs lost in tech alone. And it’s not just startups; even Big Four firms are trimming teams under the guise of “efficiency.”

Middle Class Meltdown

Atomberg’s CEO didn’t mince words: the white-collar squeeze could “end India’s consumption story.” If salaried professionals fall, so does India’s fragile middle-class dream.

Sectors in Freefall

Routine-heavy industries—BPOs, IT services, customer support—are taking the worst hits. But even media, banking, and real estate are freezing hiring and quietly downsizing.

No Safety Net

India’s manufacturing sector, hyped as the next big absorber, simply isn’t ready. It’s not growing fast enough to catch the white-collar fallout.

Reskill or Rust

Some BFSI firms are betting on hybrid AI-human models. But reskilling efforts lag far behind the pace of automation. Most workers won’t pivot in time.

Shifting Centers

The metros still matter, but cities like Hyderabad and Chennai are emerging as mid-level white-collar hubs—just not for fresh grads or generalists.

Lean Future

The future’s not jobless, but leaner. Expect fewer roles, higher specialization, and a brutal climb for anyone in the lower rungs of the office ecosystem.
Related Stories

China’s Flying Army: The secret drone tech fueling Pakistan’s new edge 'The Captain No One Picks': The curious resurgence of Shreyas Iyer ‘She bottled her bathwater’: Sydney Sweeney’s $8 soap just made a fortune What Sadhguru thinks about eating meat: It’s not what you expect