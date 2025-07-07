From Fiji to the Faroe Islands: 9 hideaways you’ll pay to reach and never want to leave

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Laucala Island in Fiji isn't booked—it’s bought. You’ll need $170,000 per night (plus tax) just to claim the whole thing. Privacy here doesn’t come with a key, it comes with a jet.
Miavana in Madagascar is so remote, your cab is a chopper. For $100,000 a night, you won’t hear a soul—but you might see lemurs from your infinity pool.
Casa Aramara in Punta Mita has hosted Kardashians and tech moguls. At $55,000 a night, even your staff has staff. This isn’t beachfront—it’s fortress-chic.
Nihi Sumba is Indonesia’s barefoot billionaire fantasy. From ₹1.75L to ₹7.26L per night, it’s where jungle meets champagne—and no one asks your last name.
Twelve thatched bungalows. One coral reef. Zero neighbors. Mnemba Island offers marine zen from $1,650 a night—and yes, the dolphins are included.
Ultima Thule Lodge lies past the edge of mapped America. Bush plane in. $25,000 per night for total control. This isn’t glamping—it’s glacier luxury.
Gásadalur, Faroe Islands, has fewer than 20 residents and no nightlife. But for $2,300, you get fog, cliffs, sheep, and a postcard view of pure detachment.
La Rinconada in Peru sits 16,700 ft above sea level. It costs just $859 to disappear here—but the altitude alone will make you question every life decision.
Supai, Arizona, is so isolated there's no road. Helicopter in or trek 8 miles. Your $300-a-night room may be basic—but the silence is deluxe.