From Fiji to the Faroe Islands: 9 hideaways you’ll pay to reach and never want to leave

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Jet to Nowhere

Laucala Island in Fiji isn't booked—it’s bought. You’ll need $170,000 per night (plus tax) just to claim the whole thing. Privacy here doesn’t come with a key, it comes with a jet.

Helicopter-Only Paradise

Miavana in Madagascar is so remote, your cab is a chopper. For $100,000 a night, you won’t hear a soul—but you might see lemurs from your infinity pool.

Paparazzi-Proof Mexico

Casa Aramara in Punta Mita has hosted Kardashians and tech moguls. At $55,000 a night, even your staff has staff. This isn’t beachfront—it’s fortress-chic.

Surf, Seclusion, Sumba

Nihi Sumba is Indonesia’s barefoot billionaire fantasy. From ₹1.75L to ₹7.26L per night, it’s where jungle meets champagne—and no one asks your last name.

Tanzania’s Secret Island

Twelve thatched bungalows. One coral reef. Zero neighbors. Mnemba Island offers marine zen from $1,650 a night—and yes, the dolphins are included.

Alaskan Extremes

Ultima Thule Lodge lies past the edge of mapped America. Bush plane in. $25,000 per night for total control. This isn’t glamping—it’s glacier luxury.

Village of Ghosts

Gásadalur, Faroe Islands, has fewer than 20 residents and no nightlife. But for $2,300, you get fog, cliffs, sheep, and a postcard view of pure detachment.

No Oxygen, No Tourists

La Rinconada in Peru sits 16,700 ft above sea level. It costs just $859 to disappear here—but the altitude alone will make you question every life decision.

Hike-In Only

Supai, Arizona, is so isolated there's no road. Helicopter in or trek 8 miles. Your $300-a-night room may be basic—but the silence is deluxe.
Related Stories

From Shefali Jariwala to skin clinics: The truth about Glutathione glow-ups 'A business tip from Lord Krishna': Udupi’s catering empire has a 5,000-year-old secret The 1.51ms mystery: Why Earth’s fastest day may arrive this month 3 rings, 1 temple: Why new evidence may finally prove Atlantis was real