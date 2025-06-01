From flops to a $770 mn fortune: The casting twist that saved Aamir Khan’s career

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Before he was “Mr. Perfectionist,” Aamir Khan was dismissed as a flop. His early films bombed, critics mocked, and producers doubted. Then came one accidental casting that rewrote his fate.
Anil Kapoor’s packed schedule forced Indra Kumar to cast Aamir in Dil—a last-minute call that launched a juggernaut. That one pivot gave Aamir and Madhuri their first real box-office roar.
What do you do when the media writes you off? Aamir used every flop like flint—grinding, sharpening, and striking back with roles that shattered Bollywood’s safe molds.
From ignored auditions to a $770 million fortune, Aamir Khan didn’t just beat the odds—he banked on them. Today, he ranks among the richest actors on the planet. No trust fund, just vision.
Dil saved more than Aamir—it was Madhuri Dixit’s lifeline too. Her career was on thin ice, her films half-finished. Together, they turned a throwaway project into a cultural touchstone.
Post-Dil, Aamir didn’t play it safe. Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par—these weren’t just hits, they were disruptors. He made movies that made the system blink.
Once labeled “difficult” and “too intense,” Aamir flipped that into a brand. His obsession with craft became currency—and no one in Bollywood dared call him a liability again.
Perfectionist wasn’t always a compliment. In the ‘90s, it meant slow, stubborn, unbankable. But Aamir flipped the word into a legend—and turned slow-burns into mega-burns.
Today, young actors study Aamir’s career not just for hits, but for choices. From social satire to silent suffering, he reshaped what mainstream Indian cinema could dare to be.